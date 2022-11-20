Antrim security alert ends as PSNI say ‘nothing untoward’ found

A security alert in Antrim which prompted the evacuation of a number of homes has been declared by police as “nothing untoward”.

The PSNI were alerted to the potential incident on Saturday afternoon but declared the alert over on Sunday morning and said residents have been allowed to return home.

A spokesperson said: “We received a report of a suspicious object in the Barra Street area shortly after 2pm on Saturday, November 19.

"Following examination, it has been established the object was nothing untoward, and it has been taken away for further examination.

“A number of properties were evacuated during the public safety operation, and residents affected have since been able to return to their homes.

"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance.”