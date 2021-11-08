Antrim shooting attack victim’s injuries ‘not life threatening’

A man shot in an attack in Antrim has not suffered life threatening injuries, police have said.

Police are investigating the incident at a house in Greenpark Drive, on Sunday November 7.

A report was received shortly after 10.30pm that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest after a shot was fired through the front door of the house.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have appealed for information.

A spokeswoman said: “ A 36-year-old male occupant, who was inside the property, was struck on the chest.

"He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage. Damage was also reported to the front door of the property following the incident.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Greenpark Drive, Lough Road and Dublin Road areas of the town around the time.

"If you have any information which may be relevant, or if you may have dashcam or other footage, contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1937 07/11/21.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."