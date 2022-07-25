Antrim Show: Winners crowned as fair returns to Shanes Castle after two years

Visitors to the 114th Randox Antrim Show were excited to see Clive Owen, star of Channel 5’s popular series ‘Our Yorkshire Farm’.

Mr Owen and his family farm 2,000 acres at Ravenseat in North Yorkshire. Throughout the day fans, young and old, were queuing up for a glimpse of the famous hill farmer, with many keen to avail of selfies and autographs.

The Yorkshireman attended the one-day event, held at Shane’s Castle on the shores of Lough Neagh, to judge the Swaledale sheep classes. He was impressed by the quality of sheep and cattle at the show, and enjoyed meeting and mingling with fans and fellow farming enthusiasts. The 2022 champion Swaledale was ram exhibited by Fred and June Loughridge, Ballymoney.

Alistair Macauley, Ashton Wallace, and Cameron Macauley.

Members of County Antrim Agricultural Society also welcomed a number of special guests including PSNI chief Constable Simon Byrne, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Alderman Stephen Ross, and Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Edwin Poots led tributes to the society’s long-standing member and president Fred Duncan from Crumlin, who passed away suddenly at the weekend. “It’s a sad day for Antrim Show, and I’d like to extend my condolences to the show and the Duncan family. I met Fred many years ago, he was a gentleman and will be a huge loss to the farming community.”

Mr Poots toured the showgrounds accompanied by society chairman George Robson, and show directors. He was impressed with the large number of entries across all sections, and praised the quality of the animals competing in the various classes. “Agricultural shows are a great shop window for our farming industry.”

Brothers Danny, Finn and Torin Devine from Strabane. Photo: Julie Hazelton

George Robson was delighted with the success of the show. “After a two-year hiatus I am pleased to see the Randox Antrim Show making such a great comeback. I’d like to personally thank our host Lord O’Neill, the exhibitors, and the show’s numerous and valued sponsors for their ongoing support and commitment. A special mention to Randox Laboratories, and our new principal livestock sponsor Fane Valley.”

Entries in all livestock and equine sections were hotly contested, and there was a packed schedule of activities and a treasure hunt to keep visitors entertained throughout the day. The show also featured a variety of trade stands, live music, jiving competition, sheep shearing, and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster were staging the final of the ‘Build It’ competition, and the County Antrim YFC Games.

The cattle section was dominated by record entries in the Ayrshire, Irish Moiled and Dexter classes. Breeders and spectators travelled from all over the country for the final of the NISA and Thompsons Dairy Cow Championship. This year’s winner was the four-year-old cow Potterswalls Joel Glamour bred by the Fleming family, Seaforde. She also claimed the Jersey championship, and interbreed dairy plaudits at the show.

The final of the NISA and Bank of Ireland Junior Beef Bull Championship was won by the Limousin bull Knockcroghery Scatdaddy owned by James Alexander, Randalstown.

Toast of the interbreed beef line-up was the much-admired Limousin heifer Deerpark Saffron bred by brothers Connor and Ryan Mulholland, Craigavon.

More than 20 sheep breeds were included in the Antrim Show schedule, with the award for the supreme champion of the show going to a mule ewe lamb exhibited by Michelle Wright and Seamus O’Kane, Carnlough.