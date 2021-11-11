Antrim turns to solar power in litter crackdown

Some £80,000 of public money is to be spent installing 14 solar-powered bins in the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area.

The compacting bins are part of a bid to crack down on litter louts and irresponsible dog owners.

The move, which comes as part of a series of pilot schemes to be introduced next year in an attempt to get to grips with on-street waste, has been commended by Northern Ireland campaign group Live Here Love Here which works to put in place community clean-ups as part of civic pride efforts.

It's hoped the new bins will cut down on dog fouling, cigarette butts, fast food waste, drinks cups and fly-tipping seen on our streets.

The bins will be placed in “high use areas” including lough shore parks in Jordanstown and Antrim, Threemilewater and Macedon in Newtownabbey at a cost of £80,000. Almost half the cost will be funded by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Live Here Love Here manager Helen Tomb said litter is already extremely costly for ratepayers while also threatening wildlife and polluting the environment. "We commend Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s proactivity and commitment to Northern Ireland’s litter issue," she said.

"Solar powered bins are a wonderful innovation – we know that unemptied bins not only look unsightly but also deter people from putting their litter in the bin."

The bins that are being installed will be fitted with sensors at 50 locations across the borough to alert crews when bins are reaching capacity so they can be emptied in a bid to prevent overflow. To tackle dog fouling, residents will be encouraged to report owners who do not clean up after their pets.

A Green Party spokesperson said the party's councillors supported the installation of 22 such bins in Ards and North Down earlier this year.

"These bins can store up to 20 times the amount of waste as normal bins, requiring them to be emptied less frequently, and therefore cutting emissions.

"We look forward to more councils in Northern Ireland adopting this technology.

"In the absence of a Northern Ireland waste strategy from the five party Executive, local councils are left to lead the way on this issue."

Glengormley DUP Councillor Alison Bennington, who is a member of the council’s Operations Committee, urged residents to have a “sense of civic responsibility” and clean up after their dogs and lift their litter.