Antrim woman one of winners at new Mad Hatter’s Day competition at Garden Show Ireland

Ellie Nesbitt, from Antrim, one of the winners of this year's new Mad Hatter’s Day competition at Garden Show Ireland

Hats off to Ellie Nesbitt from Antrim, who was one of the winners of this year’s new Mad Hatter’s Day competition at Garden Show Ireland.

This year, for the first time ever, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council had put out a call to all budding milliners to pick up their pruning shears and get creative with floral-themed headwear as part of the show at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Ellie and Paula Conroy, from Wild Water Farm, Armagh, were announced as the winners of the new competitions.

Tasked with the job of whittling down the wonderful hat creations to find their winners was an esteemed judging panel compered by UTV’s Pamela Ballentine.

Ellie created a beautiful headpiece with a careful combination of colours, taking inspiration from her daughter whose love for fairies shone through in her creation. Meanwhile, Paula created a minimalist headpiece with beautiful honesty (Lunaria) picked from her own garden.