Antrim woman ‘totally disgusted’ with ‘useless’ British Embassy after mother’s death in Africa

Daughter’s despair over getting body of 60-year-old home

A Co Antrim woman whose mother died in Sierra Leone has said she is “livid and totally disgusted” with the British Embassy’s handling of the situation.

Julie Shardlow said her family is living a nightmare because they are unable to get their mother’s body home after she died in Africa.

Ms Shardlow from Carrickfergus said her mum Iris Logan (60) had travelled to Freetown in Sierra Leone on May 20 to stay with a friend for four weeks. But she died on June 18, just days before her planned return.

Adding to Ms Shardlow’s distress, adverts for doll houses that her mother used to make have begun appearing on her Facebook page. Ms Logan collected and sold dolls’ houses, and up to seven posts have appeared on her Facebook page offering doll’s houses for sale since she passed away.

It was suggested that her mother may have scheduled the adverts to appear before she passed away, but Ms Shardlow said her mother “wasn’t the greatest with technology, so if this was a thing that could have been done, I doubt very much she would have known how to”.

Ms Shardlow, who is an only child, said she has been trying to get information from the British Embassy in Sierra Leone but so far it has been unable to identify her mother.

She described the embassy as “absolutely useless” and said that if she hadn’t started chasing information up herself she would be “none the wiser” as the embassy still hasn’t confirmed her mother’s death.

After being told initially that a post-mortem was not necessary, she said the embassy has since informed her that a post-mortem will be carried out over the next 14 days.

Ms Shardlow told the Belfast Telegraph: “Now I know it’s her, as the policeman I’ve been dealing with over there sent me pictures of her belongings.

“But you would think that the embassy would check again just to make sure it’s definitely her.

“I’m livid and totally disgusted with the way the embassy have handled this, then to so blatantly ignore me when I’ve asked about the paperwork and asked about the death certificate multiple times is making me even more angry.

“I’m an only child. I myself have six children. I’m trying to deal and come to terms with my mother’s death I don’t know what’s happened to her.

“There are so many unanswered questions and then someone from there is accessing my mother’s Facebook and posting things for sale also you couldn’t make this up.”

The Foreign Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Sierra Leone and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Last Friday, June 16, days before she was due to board flights home, Ms Logan had said she was feeling really unwell and her daughter suspected it was because of drinking dirty water as her son previously had malaria.

Ms Shardlow is questioning why her mother did not go to hospital, as there was money in her account.

Ms Shardlow heard the desperation in her mother’s voice and insisted that she attend hospital for treatment, having no idea the conversation would be their last.

With no response to numerous text messages and repeated calls to her mother’s phone, Ms Shardlow had a “horrible feeling something wasn’t right”.

She used Facebook to find the friend her mother had been staying with and got a short message back which will “haunt her” which told Ms Shardlow her mother “died yesterday, midnight” and her “corps (sic) is with the police”.

In circumstances where a person dies overseas, several countries advise contact with a local funeral director to facilitate repatriation.

Julie said she had been in contact with the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, which aids people across Ireland whose loved ones die abroad.

However, it has been unable to arrange any transport for the body as the authorities have not issued a death certificate.