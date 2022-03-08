Antrim woman who lived in Ukraine during Chernobyl disaster believes invasion is ‘just the start’ of a long campaign

An Antrim-born woman who lived in Ukraine during the 1986 Chernobyl disaster has urged people across Ireland to help Ukrainian people as much as they can.

Julie Bond believes the Russian invasion is “just the start” of a long campaign of violence and propaganda.

Reports last week of an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site caused many people to make comparisons to the Chernobyl meltdown from 36 years ago.

Julie, who now lives in Co Wicklow, was learning Russian in Kyiv as part of her university languages degree when the catastrophe occurred.

She didn’t get to stay for long, as the explosion happened just a fortnight after she and her fellow UK students arrived in the country.

The tragic incident caused devastation in what was then part of the Soviet Union, with nearly 50,000 people having to leave Ukraine, including Julie.

However, she told the Belfast Telegraph that the severity of the situation was covered up by the Soviet government - something she thinks is repeating itself with current Russian president Vladmir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

She referenced a recent Sky TV documentary called Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, which was initially intended to be a “propaganda video” about how well the Soviets were dealing with the “clean-up” of the accident’s aftermath, but as the programme goes on to explain - and how Julie details it - “it clearly wasn’t great”.

She said: “That’s just the way the Soviet government operated and I think the propaganda is even worse now than it was. Putin is just the worst version of the leaders Russia has ever had and I feel so sorry for them.”

She also told of how when she arrived in Ukraine, other Soviet students “kept an eye” on her and other UK travellers.

“We had been invited to these two Russian girls’ apartments. These girls were about our age, but they were obviously keeping an eye on us. There was no doubt about that. There were about 20 of us from Surrey University and the girls were nice, but they were allocated to us.

“The funny thing is that they would have been Ukrainian if you think of it, but in those days it was just towards the end of the Soviet Union so it was kind of all the same, and they were speaking Russian, not Ukrainian.”

Julie expressed concerns that people in Western society “will get bored” of the war in Ukraine and forget about helping the people there - potentially similar to Chernobyl.

She added: “It doesn’t matter how awful it is, stories eventually get kicked off the front pages and I’ve got a bad feeling that a lot of people will then worry about the cost of food going up. It does worry me that, even though there is great support here at the moment, that a backlash will come.”

She hopes that people will continue to offer financial help and other resources to Ukrainian refugees, and explained how she has donated money to the GoFundMe page of four Ukrainian doctors that work in the Republic, and who are sending those funds directly to medical officials in Ukraine.

“I would definitely take in a family if they need more people to do that,” Julie said.

“My eldest daughter has moved out now so we have a spare bedroom if we have to take somebody in. I’d love to be able to do more, but there isn’t really anything else I could do.”

She also believes sanctions imposed on Russia by Western governments - particularly by the UK - are “far too late”.

“It should’ve been done in 2008 when Russia invaded Georgia and then there was the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the Salisbury poisonings in 2018.”

Russia supplies about 40% of the EU’s natural gas imports and sends it through several main pipelines - such as Nord Stream 1, Yamal-Europe and Brotherhood.

Julie believes if ramifications had been imposed on Putin in 2008, these major pipelines would not have been signed off on and he wouldn’t be deemed as powerful as the world views him to be, she believes.

“It’s great they’re doing it, but it’s too late now. Putin doesn’t care anymore and it’s not him who is going to hurt,” she added.

“Nato can’t get involved with Ukraine, but they can if he invades the Baltic states and what concerns me is that he could be chipping away at Ukraine for years because it’s a very big country and I think people will continue to defend it. Then he will have to build his army strength up again and I think he’ll go for the Baltics.

“This isn’t all going to be over soon. I think this is just the start of it. The whole time Russia was backing Assad in Syria was a bit of a learning exercise for this, because it’s exactly the same kind of war he’s now fighting in Ukraine.”