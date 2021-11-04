Any redaction of police files into Noah Donohoe death is appalling, says Kelly

The 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June last year, six days after he went missing.

A Policing Board member has said it is “appalling” that police files relating to the investigation into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe could be redacted.

Sinn Fein member Gerry Kelly said that Noah’s mother Fiona, needed transparency ahead of an inquest into her son’s death.

Earlier this week, an inquest into his death was delayed after his mother’s legal representative raised concern about the amount of time left to deal with a number of outstanding issues.

The inquest had originally been scheduled to begin on January 10 next year.

At the monthly meeting of the Policing Board, Gerry Kelly said: “Noah Donohoe’s inquest has been adjourned.

“KRW Law are saying that four police files containing potentially sensitive material are required by PSNI to require reassessment as to whether they should redacted under public interest immunity.

“That is present, that is now.

“What Fiona Donohoe needs is transparency and not the idea that some of these reports are going to be redacted.

“I have to say I find it appalling.”

Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly said that police files on the investigation into Noah Donohoe’s death should not be redacted (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mr Kelly continued: “We have been fighting over the issues around legacy for years and years and the damage it does to policing.

“Yet here we are, a present situation where the PSNI have asked for this assessment.

“I just find it really hard to take in.”

Assistant chief constable Mark McEwan responded: “Yesterday was a preliminary hearing for Noah Donohoe’s inquest.

“The issue of disclosure did come up, and I have to say there is no delay from the PSNI side in terms of disclosure.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said there was no delay in the PSNI disclosure of documents relating to the death of Noah Donohoe (Rebecca Black/PA)

“Disclosure will be completed within a two to four-week time period.”

He added: “We are hopeful that next week the coroner can attend our own sensitive disclosure unit to help us assess and oversee the assessment of what is relevant to the inquest and what may go forward for public interest immunity.

“I think that is a natural part of that inquest procedure.

“In fact, the coroner himself commented that we are making reasonably good progress.

“There are a number of moving parts within the inquest to try and ensure we get as full and as thorough a process as we can leading up to the inquest.”