Aodhan Connolly crowned Ireland’s Beard of the Year for third time in a row

For the third year in a row, the former head of the NI Retail Consortium Aodhan Connolly has won Irish Beard of the Year.

After 10 years in his previous role, Mr Connolly was appointed the new director of the Brussels office of the Stormont Executive last April.

Announced for St Patrick’s Day, the online vote for Irish Beard of the Year saw the Portadown man take the honour yet again, but it was a close shave as Peter Coles, a Maynooth academic, ran him close.

Last year, Mr Connolly beat former Health Minister Robin Swann in an epic beard off and after winning the competition he revealed the secret of his illustrious success.

“It gets the works every day,” he said. “You suffer for the success.

“It’s a daily shampoo, conditioner, oil and balm experience to keep it up to scratch.”

Mr Connolly also thanked his parents by saying: “I’d like to thank my parents for the genes!”

Those in the final selection of this year’s competition included Ireland and Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, Mr Swann and Maynooth University professor Mr Coles, who was this year’s runner up.

The poll, according to the campaigners, is only focused on the influence a person's beard has had on Irish public life.

Keith Flett the organiser of the event stated: “Competition for the 2023 Beard of Ireland Award bristled but we congratulate Aodhan Connolly in retaining his title.

“He may be physically based in Brussels, but his beard remains firmly Irish.”

Previous winners include SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who won the award in 2017, ahead of BBC broadcaster William Crawley.

Writer Dominic O'Reilly lost out to former DUP spad Lee Reynolds for the prize in 2018, with Mr Eastwood finishing a steady third.

Mr Reynolds kept the title in 2019, while Mr Coles won in 2020.

However, Mr Connolly is the only man who has won the competition for a third time.