AP McCoy back in the saddle

The 45-year-old, from Moneyglass in Co Antrim, came out on top on Quizzical in the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh.

Smullen was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 18 months ago.

McCoy, a record-breaking 20-times champion jumps jockey, gave a vintage performance to beat eight other top jockeys.

After performing a Frankie Dettori-style flying dismount afterwards, he said: "I'm very proud to be here today racing for a great cause."

In taking part in the race, McCoy went back on his statement after winning the Leger Legends race at Doncaster in 2015 that he would never ride again.