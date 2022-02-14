Apology to be delivered to historical institutional abuse victims in absence of Executive by five main parties

An apology is to be delivered to victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland by ministers from Stormont’s five main parties on March 11, it has been reported.

Five ministers, one from each party, will deliver the apology next month despite the absence of a functioning Executive.

The decision was taken following a meeting in Stormont on Monday morning, according to UTV.

Victims of historical institutional abuse previously described their anger that the planned apology was in major doubt because of the lack of a First and deputy First Minister.

On Sunday, UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt suggested that a previous workaround when the Executive collapsed between 2017 and January 2020 could be revisited.

“When the Irish Rugby Football Union was bidding to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, they needed certain assurances from the Executive regarding matches to be played in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“With no Executive Ministers to sign off the bid papers, the Head of the Civil Service asked the five leaders of the parties entitled to seats at the Executive to sign a letter confirming they supported the financial guarantees required for the bid to proceed.”

Today, Sinn Fein's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said that an apology to victims needs to be delivered on March 11 as promised.

She said: "The failure to deliver an apology is a consequence of the DUP action to walk away.

"My number one priority in this matter is the needs of victims. They deserve an apology, they deserve an apology from the highest level of Government.

"They have been failed at every turn, so my mind turns very quickly to the need to deliver that apology."

She added: "I had asked for the party leaders to come together to discuss this issue, I am glad that there is consensus that we need to deliver the apology as was promised on March 11.

"We will work together in the time ahead to ensure that apology is delivered but the first port of call has to be the victims themselves.

"We are going to ensure officials engage with them over the coming days to ensure that the apology is delivered as promised on March 11, albeit in a different format."

Last week, the commissioner for survivors of institutional childhood abuse Fiona Ryan said she was "angry" and "disgusted" that an apology to victims might not happen.

She told Assembly members that victims and survivors were frustrated because the apology was "so close".

She said many had told her they felt their apology had been "downgraded".

Ms Ryan said this was "too important an opportunity to let it go" and that some victims felt they were "collateral damage" in the situation.

The public apology was recommended in the final report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, which was published five years ago.