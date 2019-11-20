'Appalling' north Belfast hijack leaves delivery man badly shaken

The hijacking of a delivery driver in north Belfast has been condemned as "appalling".

A man in his 40s was left badly shaken after being dragged from his car in the Seaview Drive area around 10.35pm on Monday.

After making a delivery, two young males approached his Volkswagen Golf car and forced him out.

It remains unknown what direction the stolen car made off following the incident.

DUP MLA for North Belfast William Humphrey urged anyone with information on the shocking attack to come forward.

"That's a man trying to do an honest day's work and I'm sure he's absolutely traumatised," he said.

"I absolutely condemn the incident.

"Obviously for him to be attacked like this and have his vehicle taken is appalling.

"I would ask the community if they have any information to pass it on to the police."

Green Party councillor Mal O'Hara added: "This is a traumatic incident for this man going about his work.

"My thoughts are with him and his family and thankfully he was not injured.

"All people should be able to work without fear of violence or becoming the victims of crime.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police and assist them with their inquiries," the councillor added.

Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty commented: "The driver of the vehicle was not injured but left badly shaken. The males are described as being aged in their early 20s and wearing dark, grey clothing.

"Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2078 18/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."