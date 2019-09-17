Appeal after arson attacks on Co Down hay sheds

Police are appealing for information after three arson attacks on hay sheds in Co Down overnight.

Three hay sheds located at Blackskull Road in Dromore, Steens Hill in Banbridge and Mountainview Road in Ballinskeagh were set on fire between 11pm on Monday and 1:05am on Tuesday.

Damage was caused to all three sheds during these incidents.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended all three incidents and extinguished the fires.

Sergeant Shannon said that all three incidents are being treated as deliberate ignitions and police are investigating a potential link.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at either location to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 75 17/09/19," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”