Appeal after elderly woman’s wedding ring stolen in burglary

The PSNI released this image in connection with a burglary in Antrim.

Detectives investigating the burglary of an elderly woman’s wedding ring in Antrim have released an image of a possible suspect.

The CCTV image was released after an incident on the Ballymena Road in Antrim last year.

Detective Sergeant Ryan said: “We are sharing this CCTV image of a male who we believe may have information that can help our investigation. If anyone recognises him, please contact us by calling 101.”

He said the burglary took place around 6.50pm on Saturday, November 27 and the female victim, aged in her 80s, challenged a man who then left her house.

She then discovered several rings including a gold wedding band, an engagement ring and an eternity ring were missing from her jewellery box.

He added: “This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and our enquiries are continuing. We are appealing for anyone with information or who recognises the man in this CCTV image to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1647, November 27.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.