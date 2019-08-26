Appeal after gang of masked men seen acting suspiciously in Co Antrim

Police have appealed for witnesses after a group of masked men were seen "acting suspiciously" outside a property in Co Antrim.

The men were seen congregating in the Ballyduff Road area of Newtownabbey on Sunday evening.

Police received a report at approximately 11.05 pm on Sunday evening that a number of masked men had been standing outside the property.

Detective Sergeant Coulter appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Police attended and our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2307 of 25/08/19," he said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."