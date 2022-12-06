Appeal after man stabbed multiple times in east Belfast

Police on the Cregagh Road after the incident early on Monday evening (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The PSNI is appealing for information after a man was stabbed multiple times in east Belfast.

It happened on the Cregagh Road just after 6.30pm on Monday.

It is understood the victim made his way to Tesco on Castlereagh Road where horrified staff called an ambulance. He was later taken to hospital where he remains.

Police have been analysing CCTV in the area including at a Co-Op store close to where the stabbing is thought to have taken place.

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report at around 6.40pm that a man had “been stabbed a number of times.”

“The victim, who sustained two puncture wounds to his back and an injury to his head, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries which are not thought to be life threatening” they added.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite condemned the “vicious” attack which he said left residents extremely anxious.

“This chilling act of violence has left people shocked and afraid this evening,” he said.

“This is a busy part of our community, particularly at this time of year when people are out socialising and shopping.

"There is no place here for this kind of senseless violence or those behind it.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

The PSNI have said their investigation is at an early stage and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1653 05/12/22.”