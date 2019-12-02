Appeal after man stabbed near Co Down beach

Police received a report at 9.35pm on Friday that as a man was walking on the footpath in the Ballywalter Road area of Millisle that runs along the beach he was approached by a male (stock photo)

Detectives in Bangor are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed while walking on a footpath that runs along a Co Down beach.

Police received a report at 9.35pm on Friday that as a man was walking on the footpath in the Ballywalter Road area of Millisle that runs along the beach he was approached by a male.

This person stabbed the victim twice in his leg at around 9pm.

"The suspect is described as having worn a grey-coloured hooded top," a PSNI spokesman said.

"The victim, who is aged in his 20s, attended hospital for medical treatment of his injuries.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was on the beach and who may have seen what occurred, or believes they saw a male matching the description of the suspect, or who has information on the crime, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1993 of 29/11/19."