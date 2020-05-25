Appeal after motorcyclist dies in Castlewellan crash

Police at the scene of a serious crash in County Down

A male motorcyclist has been killed following a crash in Co Down.

Police said the man died following a collision on Ballylough Road.

It happened close to the junction of Ballywillwill Road outside Castlewellan. The crash took place around 11.30am on Saturday morning.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath MLA tweeted: "Sad to hear of a fatality after a motorbike accident on the Ballylough Road near Castlewellan. Thoughts and prayers with the deceased's family at this time."

The Ballylough Road has now reopened to traffic.

Police have launched an investigation.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash cam to contact local officers in Downpatrick or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 541 23/05/20.