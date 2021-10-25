Appeal after robbers armed with scissors steal money and cigarettes from south Belfast shop

Detectives have appealed for information following an armed robbery at a shop in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast on Sunday evening.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “Shortly before 10pm, two males armed with scissors and a razor, entered the premises and threatened staff and customers who were in the shop at the time.

“The pair stole a sum of money from the till along with a large quantity of cigarettes before making of on foot.

“It is believed that there was possibly a third male with them who did not enter the shop.”

Any witnesses to the incident or those with relevant information have been asked to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 1873 of October 24.

Alternatively a report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/