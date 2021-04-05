Appeal after sectarian assault on teenage boy in north Belfast

Police are investigating an unauthorised loyalist parade in Portadown.

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy had his nose and jaw broken in a savage attack in north Belfast on Friday evening.

The teenager was targeted by four men who punched and kicked him.

They also directed a torrent of sectarian abuse at him during the assault at the junction of the Deerpark and Oldpark Roads around 9pm.

Police are treating the vicious incident as a sectarian hate crime.

The PSNI's Inspector Nick Browne said: "Two of the men were described as being dressed in black and had their hoods up.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any information, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 532 of 03/04/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Oldpark DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst condemned the assault.

He said it was "an appalling and cowardly attack that should be condemned by all".

He added: "I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward to the police."

The councillor said he had been in touch with the PSNI to request information about the incidence of sectarian attacks in the area.

"I've written to the chief inspector at Tennent Street to ask for the number of sectarian hate crimes in the north Belfast area over the past 10 years, to see what the trajectory is," he said.

"I suspect the number has gone up.

"We are growing increasingly concerned at the number of attacks that are happening."

Local SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said assaults like Friday's cannot be tolerated.

The current Belfast deputy Lord Mayor added: "This is an appalling incident and deeply distressing for the local community.

"After seeing a video of the incident, this attack on the young person was aggressive and those involved were intent in causing harm.

"We have seen an increase of groups of young people from across Belfast coming to north Belfast and this needs addressed.

"We need to work to prevent these incidents and make it clear that they cannot be tolerated in the community."

Mr McCusker added: "No one supports this."