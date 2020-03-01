Appeal after serious sexual assault in Derry bar toilet

Police have appealed for information after a serious sexual assault in Londonderry on Saturday night.

Detectives from the Public Protection Branch wish to speak to anyone who was in a licensed premises on Ferryquay Street between 10.30m and midnight and witnessed or heard anything in the area of the toilets.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone who has any information that can assist their investigation to contact 101 quoting reference 2001 29/02/20.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.