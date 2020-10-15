Appeal as fake PSNI man copped after he pulls over off-duty officer on M1

Phoney constable with fake identity card and flashing blue lights on his car may have stopped other drivers

The PSNI has issued an appeal to drivers after a man impersonating a police officer was rumbled when he pulled over an off-duty officer who challenged him. [Stock image]

The PSNI has issued an appeal to drivers after a man impersonating a police officer was rumbled when he pulled over an off-duty officer who challenged him.

Police in Craigavon have since arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of impersonating a police officer - but believe he may have stopped unsuspecting motorists in the past.

The suspect was driving an unmarked grey Skoda Superb with the registration FT62 CEX, which had been fitted with blue flashing lights.

He was detained after an off-duty officer reported being pulled over on the M1 motorway heading towards Portadown at around 1am yesterday.

Once the off-duty officer had stopped his vehicle on the hard shoulder, the driver of the fake police car presented an ID card and told him he had been driving too fast.

After realising the PSNI warrant card was not legitimate, the off-duty officer got out of his vehicle and challenged the man, who immediately drove off at speed.

The car was subsequently located in the Bluestone Hall area of Craigavon and the suspect was arrested.

A homemade PSNI Identity card was found inside the vehicle.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes and spoke with a Polish accent.

Policing Board member Dolores Kelly MLA stated that anyone who believes they were stopped by this man must come forward to police so that the appropriate charges can be brought against him.

"Did he try to issue on the spot fines to people for example?" asked the Upper Bann SDLP MLA.

"I think it is important that the police do give out a good description of him as far and wide as they can.

"People need to hear from the PSNI that if they are challenged and stopped by police, what should you expect to be produced to ensure that it is an actual police officer.

"This man's luck certainly did run out.

"If he had stopped a nervous or elderly person it would have been very frightening."

Chief Inspector Barney O'Connor added that police believe the man was "simply unlucky" to have pulled over an off-duty officer and that it is possible this was not the first occasion he has done this.

Police urged anyone who believes they have had any contact with the individual or his vehicle, to call 101 quoting reference 44 of October 14, 2020.

Earlier this year, Gardai were also investigating a man impersonating an officer, after he inadvertently pulled over undercover police.

They seized a number of items, including a fake Garda badge, after the incident in north Dublin back in April.

The man had also used blue lights on his vehicle and signalled for the car - which was being driven by members of a Divisional Drug Unit - to stop.

The officers were wearing plain clothes in their unmarked patrol car.

After searching the man's car, the Garda badge and Dublin Fire Brigade paraphernalia, all believed to be fake, were discovered.