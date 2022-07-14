Appeal for blood donors after refrigeration malfunction at Belfast Trust facility

The Belfast Trust has expressed regret that "some bloodstocks" were lost during an unexpected malfunction of a refrigeration unit.

It follows an appeal by NI Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) asking donors to book an appointment to help replenish low supplies.

The trust has now confirmed it holds enough blood to maintain all emergency and planned operations.

In a statement to BBC News it said a precautionary approach is being taken.

“We are carefully monitoring our services to mitigate any potential impact and we are liaising with NIBTS to ensure stocks are replenished," a spokesperson said.

The NIBTS is currently running a blood drive for donors with either A+ and O- blood type.

“Appealing to all our eligible donors to book an appointment this week and next week,” it tweeted. “Our stocks are VERY LOW and this is being impacted by summer holidays season.

“We need you to donate to help deliver cancer care, care for neonatal babies and surgical appointments.

Half-hour appointments can be booked by calling 08085 534 653 and could save up to three lives.