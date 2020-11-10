Appeal for help in tracing missing Northern Ireland man Caoimhin Gallagher (28)

Police and the family of a missing Northern Ireland man have reissued their appeal for help in tracing his whereabouts.

Caoimhin Gallagher (28) was reported missing from an address in north Belfast on September 25 and police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

They are appealing for Caoimhin or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch to confirm he is safe and well.

He is described as being of medium build with black hair and hazel coloured eyes. He is known to have connection in Londonderry, north Belfast and Portadown.

Anyone with information has urged to contact police on 101, reference number 480 25/09/20.