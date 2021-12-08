Appeal for information after man in 20s dies after collision with cement lorry in Strabane

Police are appealing for information or dash-cam footage from drivers in the area of the Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane on Tuesday afternoon following a fatal collision in which a man in his 20s died.

He was the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van involved in a collision involving a red Scania cement lorry at around 3.25pm.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital.

Sinn Fein MLA Maolíosa McHugh said the death has “devastated” the local community.

“I’m deeply saddened that a local young man has died on the A5 road near Strabane,” he said.

“This has shocked the local community who are devastated at this tragic news.

“I want to extend my condolences to his family and friends at this sad and very difficult time.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene.”

The Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene but has now re-opened.