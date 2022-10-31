Appeal for Omagh woman Charlotte Murray’s convicted killer to reveal location of body 10 years on: ‘His cowardly silence is cruel’

A senior detective has made a direct plea to the killer of Charlotte Murray to reveal the location of her body on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

Charlotte, who is a twin, went missing from the Tyrone area, and police believe she was murdered between October 31 and November 1 2012.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team has today directly appealed to convicted killer Johnny Miller - Charlotte's former fiancé - to give up the location of the 34-year-old's body.

Miller, from Moy, was found guilty in October 2019 of murdering the Omagh woman.

Det Supt Corrigan said: “Johnny Miller was sentenced to life in February 2020 for killing Charlotte, but still refuses to say where her remains are, denying her friends and family the chance to say their final goodbyes and lay her to rest.

Northern Ireland's other Disappeared

“His cowardly silence is cruel and is prolonging the suffering and distress for Charlotte’s family. They have already been through unimaginable turmoil and they simply want to know the truth about what happened to her.

“I am appealing directly to Johnny Miller – do the decent thing, end the family’s suffering and tell us where Charlotte is."

Det Supt Corrigan added: “It’s also possible that other people know where Charlotte’s body is or what happened to her.

"If you do, please come forward now with the information we need to bring Charlotte home to her family. It is the honourable thing to do and is the very least Charlotte’s family deserve.

"You can call police with any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is. The Major Investigation Team can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, if you want to remain anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”