Appeal for 'responsible behaviour' this Easter weekend after popular north coast beach damaged by blaze

A fresh appeal has been made for responsible behaviour this Easter weekend after part of a popular beach along the north coast was damaged by fire.

Firefighters, a surfer and members of the public tackled the gorse fire on Castlerock Beach at around 8pm on Tuesday night.

Locals said the blaze was started after a group of teenagers lit a barbeque on a sand dune.

Posting on social media, the owners of The Surf Shack, a coffee shop and surf rental business, located right opposite the beach, said the incident was “really, really upsetting”.

They wrote: “(On Tuesday) evening we witnessed our beloved beach set alight, after a group of (very silly) fellas lit a BBQ. The fire has destroyed a sizeable chunk of the sand dunes.

“What’s worse is they decided to pay no respect to the beach and left their empty beer cans and bottles littered all over the place. We managed to fill a whole bin bag full of their rubbish.”

The business owners said the events of Tuesday night had now made them “slightly anxious for what is to come ahead of the Easter and summer season.

“The beach is a fantastic place to unwind, get some fresh air and clear your head,” they added.

“We understand that times have been hard for everyone - so we don’t blame anyone for wanting to come and enjoy our beautiful coastline for a day.

"However, we find it is these ‘day-trippers’ that show the least amount of respect. For us, Castlerock is not just for the day - it is our everyday! This is our home and it saddens us how little some people care.

“We ask that anyone coming to the north coast, to any beach, please leave only footprints and do your part to keep this place clean and beautiful.

“Massive respect to the fire service who were on scene just 10 minutes after being called. Let this be a lesson for us all to be safer and smarter as we enjoy another summer in one of the most scenic coastlines in the world.”

Their message was echoed by East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden who said it was “very disappointing that silly nonsense from a few has ruined something enjoyed by many”.

“Bad behaviour of some is not justification for bad behaviour of others,” Ms Sugden said.

“You’re always a better person for not behaving this way. As I know most are, please be responsible this Easter weekend.

“I say it often, it has been a difficult year - no need to make it worse.”