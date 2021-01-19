Appeal for van driver after boy (12) knocked off bike in Garvagh crash breaks toe

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in which a young cyclist was injured.

The incident was reported at around 1.45pm on Friday when a 12-year-old boy, who was cycling in the Kurin Road area of Garvagh, was involved in a collision with a van.

He is believed to have been left with a broken toe and bruised ribs.

The van is described to be a white or light blue/grey in colour and is similar in size to a ‘Citroen Berlingo’ or a ‘Peugeot Partner’.

Police say they are looking for the van driver to get in contact with them on the number below to help them with their enquiries.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police in Armagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1677 15/01/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online athttp://crimestoppers-uk.org/