Appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision in Co Down, while funeral of Co Tyrone crash victim to be held

Appeal for witnesses as funeral of another crash victim to be held today

PACEMAKER BELFAST 28/10/2022. John Rafferty pictured with a trophy when Killyclogher underage team won their final in 2019.

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Down.

The accident happened in the Orange Lane area of Magheralin on Sunday morning.

The PSNI said an investigation is underway and appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers.

Meanwhile, the funeral of a Co Tyrone GAA player who was killed in a crash on the A5 will be held on Monday.

Requiem Mass for John Rafferty (21) will take place at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher.

Mr Rafferty died following a collision between a tractor and a car near Beragh last Thursday evening.

He played for Killyclogher St Mary’s GAC and participated in the Tyrone Senior League Final just two weeks earlier.

His club led tributes, saying: “John started playing for our club at a young age where his talent, effort and attitude made him stand out as an exceptional player. Indeed, he captained his primary school, St Mary’s, in the Donnelly Cup.

“He developed as a special footballer over the next few years and John went on to captain our minor team which annexed the County Championship in 2019.”

Mr Rafferty also represented the Tyrone U20s in 2021.

His club said he was “admired and respected” by everyone for the “pure honesty” of his performances.

The wider GAA community also paid tribute to Mr Rafferty.

Tyrone GAA said: “John served Tyrone Minors and Under-20s with distinction. John earned the respect of players and management alike with his pleasant professional manner and his quiet no-nonsense application at all times. It is impossible to think of one brother without thinking of the other and his loss to club, county and cannot be expressed in words. It was always such a pleasure to have John at any training session or match.

“That modest confident smile along with steely determination in training and matches were so reassuring. John will be sorely missed.”

It was the third fatal collision on the same stretch of road inside the last six weeks, and has prompted calls for urgent upgrades before more lives are lost.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said he is increasingly concerned about the number of fatalities.

“There have been multiple deaths on local roads in recent months and we need to see an urgent intervention before any more lives are lost in this area.

“I understand the political situation and other external factors have held up important work, but we need to examine if there are any temporary measures that could make a difference.

“We need to see work start on the A5 upgrade without delay, there have been far too many lives lost already.”

David Gilmore (66), from the Portadown area died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on the Curr Road in Beragh on September 17.

A man in his 80s also died after his car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Curr Road in September.