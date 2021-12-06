Appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision in Lurgan involving female pedestrian

Emergency services were called to the scene at Moores Lane in Lurgan.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian at 10am on Monday morning on Moore’s Lane in Lurgan.

Firefighters were called to assist in rescuing a casualty from underneath a vehicle.

The female pedestrian was treated at the scene by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance NI who were also called to the incident.

If you have any information, witnessed anything or can help police with their enquiries then please contact 101 and quote serial 535 of 6/12/21.