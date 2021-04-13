Appeal for witnesses following Omagh supermarket car park assault

Police are appealing for witnesses

Christopher Leebody

Police in Omagh are appealing for a witness, following an assault in a supermarket car park on Tuesday.

The incident is believed to happened in the Iceland car park near the Kevlin Road in the Co Tyrone town.

Police said it involved a man and a woman in a car, taking place at around midday on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

