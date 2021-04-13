Appeal for witnesses following Omagh supermarket car park assault
Christopher Leebody
Police in Omagh are appealing for a witness, following an assault in a supermarket car park on Tuesday.
The incident is believed to happened in the Iceland car park near the Kevlin Road in the Co Tyrone town.
Police said it involved a man and a woman in a car, taking place at around midday on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.