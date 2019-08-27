Appeal for witnesses to Belfast ATM theft

The theft happened at a business on the Grosvenor Road in Belfast. Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after cash was stolen from an ATM in Belfast.

The theft happened at a cash machine at a business on the Grosvenor Road between 2am and 5am on August 10.

Detective Sergeant Paul Downier said: “Detectives would particularly like to speak to a male in the area around 4.45am and also appeal to any witnesses in the area of the shops at Grosvenor Road/Servia Street Belfast around 2.00am – 5.00am on Saturday 10th to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 631 10/08/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.