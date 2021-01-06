Appeal over 20mph limit at Northern Ireland schools

A council is to request a scheme limiting the speed of vehicles outside schools to 20mph be extended to all schools across Northern Ireland.

A proposal to write to the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, was made at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC) by Alliance councillor Peter Lavery.

It was seconded by UUP Alderman Glenn Barr.

In September, the Infrastructure Minister announced a pilot scheme that saw a 20mph speed limit introduced at 100 schools across Northern Ireland.

Some schools from across the borough have benefited from the scheme, including Armagh CBS, Banbridge Academy and Portadown College. However, with only 100 schools chosen, many others have so far missed out.

The issue made its way on to the agenda of the ABC council thanks to a letter from Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Mr Lavery said he had sympathy with Ards and North Down Borough Council's position and would like to see the scheme extended to cover more schools in his area.