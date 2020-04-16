Appeal over hooded man sighted near Robbie Lawlor murder scene in Belfast

Robbie Lawlor was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive, Ardoyne at around 11.50am on April 4

Detectives investigating the murder of Robbie Lawlor in north Belfast have appealed for information about a hooded man seen close to the scene.

Mr Lawlor (36) was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive, Ardoyne at around 11.50am on April 4.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: "It's been over a week and a half since the brutal, broad daylight killing and I have received reports of a person, wearing a black jacket with the hood up, carrying a holdall while walking along Jamaica Way towards Old Park.

"I would like this person to come forward so they can be eliminated from my enquiries.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who noticed someone matching this description that day."

Police have appealed for anyone who captured footage relating to the incident to upload it on the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI20P04-PO1 and contact officers on 101.