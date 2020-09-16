Appeal over Newtownards attack: Shots fired at house condemned by MP

Probe: Police in Canberra Gardens in Newtownards after a report that shots were fired

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of shots being fired at a house in Canberra Gardens in the West Winds estate.

Damage was caused to the front door of the property. There have been no reports of any injuries. Speaking from Westminster, Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon said: "I was very upset to receive that call from the PSNI informing me of the shots fired in Canberra Gardens in the West Winds.

"This is the second time in a short space of time and is disconcerting to say the least.

"This kind of message is not acceptable and for a gun to be used to intimidate in this way must receive an answer from the PSNI and judiciary.

"Those who believe that they are above the law and can carry out their version of community work are sadly mistaken and we must work together to provide information to the PSNI to ensure these people are arrested and charged."

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2356 14/09/20.