Appeal renewed over ‘harrowing’ hijacking amid Omagh security alert

Security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh. Photo: Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph.

Police have renewed their appeal for information about a “harrowing” hijacking and subsequent security alert in Co Tyrone.

It comes a week after a suspicious object was left outside a police station in Omagh.

It was later declared to be “an elaborate hoax”.

A motorist was held at gunpoint and forced to drive his car to the PSNI station at around 10pm on Saturday resulting in the Derry Road area of the town being cordoned off.

A number of residents forced to evacuate their homes.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: “Police received a report of a hijacking in which three masked men held the driver of a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf at gunpoint.

"This was at around 10pm on Saturday 6 May, and was on the Fireagh Road, just off the Dromore Road.

“The men placed a suspicious object in the car, and forced the driver to drive to the Derry Road and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

“Two men arrested the next day were released following questioning.

"And the object, after forensic examination, has been declared an elaborate hoax.”

Mr Wilson said the victim has been deeply impacted by the incident.

“As you can imagine, this has been a totally harrowing ordeal for the driver, and indeed distressing for those who had to be evacuated from their homes,” he said.

“Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to please come forward.

"Contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.