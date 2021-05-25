Appeal to bin bathroom wipes after washed up items blight Donaghadee coast 

Northern Ireland’s water provider has appealed to customers in Co Down to bin their bathroom wipes, after a deluge of them washed up along the coastline.

The unsightly scene happened recently close to Donaghadee according to NI Water, with hundreds of the wipes littering the shore, having been “flushed some time ago”.

The debris is thought to have reappeared with the tide, stirred up from the sea bed.

NI Water are now calling on people in Donaghadee and nearby Bangor to ensure they avoid flushing items such as wipes and sanitary products down the toilet, with these items often settling on the sea bed before being washed up.

“After closer investigation of our wastewater assets and overflow pipes we know this debris hasn’t appeared as a result of recent operations but are items which have been flushed some time ago,” said NI Water’s David Harris.

“This is not the first time we have seen this debris washed up from the seabed and although we have completed a litter pick, the problem starts with what we all flush down the toilet.

“These items can remain there for a considerable time until weather conditions and sea swell cause them to be stirred from the seabed and wash up along our coastlines.

“However, such items ending up in the environment is completely avoidable if everyone adopts the simple habit of binning everything other than the three P’s, pee, poo and paper.

“If we all make the change to our flushing habits, then incidents like this, and those where we see an overflowing manhole, can be avoided in the future.”

Kevin McGrady, an Emergency Pollution Officer from the agriculture department said the problem could have a significant impact on the environment.

“Such inappropriate items can even block the sewers themselves causing polluting discharges to occur,” he said.

“These overflows can impact directly on our water quality and can also have a negative impact on the aesthetic quality of our environment.

“A significant number of pollution discharges that occur each year relate to blockages of the sewerage system and this is an issue that is easily and completely avoidable if we all stick to the ‘3 Ps’ and we think first before flushing anything else.”