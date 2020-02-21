Applause at Gerry Burns funeral after son's moving tribute to dad who was a 'tireless worker for Fermanagh'

The funeral of Gerry Burns, former chief executive of Fermanagh District Council, at St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen

The emotional words of the son of former Fermanagh District Council chief executive Gerry Burns were met with a round of applause as he paid tribute to his father at Requiem Mass yesterday.

Mr Burns, who had a long and distinguished career in public service, died on Tuesday, aged 85, following a short illness.

After retirement he took on the role of ombudsman for Northern Ireland and authored the Burns Report into post primary education in 2000.

Among numerous other achievements, Mr Burns was instrumental in helping set up the Spirit of Enniskillen Trust after surviving the Remembrance Day bomb in 1987.

"Dad would have been very pleased to see so many familiar faces here today," his son John Burns told the hundreds of mourners in St Michael's Church Enniskillen.

"That shows the high regard he was held in. As with many things in his life, he had a positive impact on Enniskillen and the wider Fermanagh area. He worked tirelessly.

"But to us he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

"He was always there to guide us all and would always take time to help and support.

"He was a very warm, caring man, respected, admired and loved. He was my best friend.

"I would call him every day from the US to check on him, but he was always more interested in me, thinking about how he could help.

"In later years he was devoted to the care of our mother. He called her his 'wee star' and always thought she was too good for him. She'd always tell him 'catch yourself on'. Their love never faded."

He added: "He always set an example of how to love and care. He was the anchor for our family. If I am half the man he was I'd be very happy and I know he will look down on his family with pride."

Addressing those in the church, Rev Raymond Donnelly paid tribute to Mr Burns' contribution to life in Fermanagh during his years of public service, after moving from Belfast to Armagh and finally setting in Enniskillen.

"Born in west Belfast, Gerry was educated at St Mary's CBS and took on a number of office positions in his early working life, but returned to full time education by taking a degree in economics at Queen's University," said Rev Donnelly.

"He had met Moyra (Maire) in 1961, a nurse at the Mater Hospital. They were married in 1962. It was love at first sight, despite Gerry turning up on a scooter for their first date.

"Gerry had a love of learning and went on to teach at the technical college in Armagh after his degree. He moved up the ranks quickly, and by 1976 was appointed chief executive of Fermanagh District Council.

"He took on a very challenging position with a vision and a determination. His focus was on making life better for the people of Enniskillen and I know he was proud of his achievements like the Ardhowen Theatre, the redevelopment of the town hall and the shopping centre, to name but a few."

Rev Donnelly said that Gerry's dedication to service continued long after his retirement in 1996.

"Even in retirement he would not rest," said Rev Donnelly.

"He took on a huge number of roles, including ombudsman for Northern Ireland, compiled the Burns Report into post primary education, was Pro Chancellor of the Ulster University, on the board of the NI Tourist Board, a member of the Irish Times board and a member of the Heritage Lottery Fund. He received honorary doctorates from Queen's University and Ulster University, but what mattered most to Gerry was service, not titles. If a job needed done, he got on with it.

"A survivor of the Enniskillen bomb, he was shocked and saddened at the number of deaths and along with Gordon Wilson, helped set up the Spirit of Enniskillen Trust. He was honoured with an OBE for his efforts.

"His short illness and death came as a shock to his family and friends, but in his final days he displayed a serenity and peace."

A death notice described Mr Burns as the beloved husband of the late Moyra, loving father of Gerard (Cathy), Declan (Kath), Yvanna (Neil), Nuala (Paul) and John (Laura). Burial took place in Cross Cemetery following Requiem Mass.