Applications for Belfast dual language street signs will open from Friday

Requests for dual language street signs throughout the Belfast area will open for applications from Friday, the City Council has confirmed.

Last year the council voted to adopt the policy on bilingual street signs, following a long-running debate over the issue among local politicians.

While it will make it easier for residents to apply for an Irish language street sign where they live, applications can also be made for any language, including Ulster Scots and Chinese.

The rules around the signage allow an application from just one resident on a particular street, alongside elected politicians in the local area or a property developer.

It is then required that 15% of residents have to consent in a survey to having the second sign with the requested language erected on their street, before the result then goes to a People and Communities Committee at the council.

A final approval is also required at the monthly council meeting.

At its July meeting last week, Belfast City Council finally voted to approve Irish language signage for Clifton Street in north Belfast.

It followed a nine-month dispute over the issue and had recently been "called in" by DUP members of Belfast City Council in January for legal advice.

The saga began last October when it emerged that the application for Irish street signs could involve one being placed on the Clifton Street Orange Hall, which sits on a junction.

The council has provided both an email address and postal address for any dual language street sign applications.