Appointment of Northern Ireland representative to board of BBC delayed due to Stormont row

A senior BBC figure has revealed a key appointment to the organisation is being stalled because of the stalemate at Stormont.

Under the terms of its charter, the BBC must have a Northern Ireland representative on its governing board.

Despite this, there has been no Northern Ireland representative on the board for several years, but a new recruitment bid was launched earlier this year.

However, as the appointment requires the approval of both the British government and the Northern Ireland Executive, which is currently in political deadlock, no final decision has been taken on the influential BBC role.

Rhodri Talfan Davies, the BBC’s Director of Nations, which makes him the boss of BBC Northern Ireland, said it was a matter which need to be sorted “urgently”.

The BBC board has 14 members, including representatives from the four UK nations.

The Northern Ireland non-executive representative is paid £38,000 for a commitment, on average, of two days per week.

A new attempt to appoint a Northern Ireland representative to the board was launched earlier this year and the final interviews for the post were scheduled to have taken place by the end of October.

However, speaking at the Belfast Media Festival last week, Mr Davies said no one had been appointed to the role, but insisted the BBC was not to blame for the delay.

“The reason is there is a DCMS (Department of Culture, Media and Sport) process to choose a non-executive which involves Stormont so we are in a logjam and we are not able at the moment to progress the appointment of a non-executive,” he said.

“I think the appointment of a non-executive is critically important and I think it is absolutely right that each of the nations has representation around the main BBC board.

“I think the BBC has gone out of its way to try and compensate for that, so other non-executives have committed their time and their energy to ensuring they represent Northern Ireland’s interests but there is nothing that beats having somebody who really understands the region and can champion Northern Ireland’s interests around the table.

“Northern Ireland’s creative sector has done pretty well over the last five or six years so I am not sure we could point to losses as a result of not having a non-executive but I think it is something that needs to be addressed urgently and I hope whatever the political solution is we can get to an appointment as fast as possible.”

Mr Davies also defended the BBC’s decision to cut almost £30m from the budget for the redevelopment of the organisation’s historic headquarters in Belfast.

In 2018, the BBC announced it was to spend £77m redeveloping its historic base at Ormeau Avenue. The BBC said that Broadcasting House, which opened in 1941 and is a listed building, needed major work to ensure its long-term sustainability and to turn it into “technology centre of excellence”. It also said a new building would be constructed at the back of the current headquarters.

However, it emerged last year that the plans for the redevelopment have been significantly scaled back, with £48m to instead be spent on the project.

Mr Davies said the BBC was not “immune” from the financial problems facing all organisations.