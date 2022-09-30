Apprentice Boys called to explain alleged anti-social behaviour during annual Londonderry parade

A motion has been passed at Derry City and Strabane District Council calling on the Apprentice Boys to explain a number of incidents that took place during its annual parade in August.

Parachute Regiment and UVF flags were for sale in the Waterside area where a large number of marchers and spectators had assembled.

Speaking at Thursday’s council meeting, Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said the motion is not about “poking our neighbours in the eye” or about bonfires so he didn’t want it to descend into “whataboutery”.

At different parts of the day Mr Doyle said he was called by constituents and business owners who had complaints.

He added that the stall selling the flags was licensed by the council and very little detail was provided about what would be sold.

“There’s absolutely no reason for these flags to be sold in our city at any time,” Mr Doyle said. “And I believe they were only sold to bring about hurt and anger.

“The council should decide what items are offensive and uphold those rules without prejudice,” he said.

Year after year, Mr Doyle said, he has witnessed public urination in the city centre by band members, describing the state that Carlisle Road and other areas were left in as a “disgrace”.

He recognised the positive work of home clubs and said local Apprentice Boys had told him they were happy the issue was being raised as they’re fed up with bands from other areas “disrespecting the city”.

Mr Doyle acknowledged the right to hold parades but said there is no place for band members walking through the city singing about “being up to their necks in Fenian blood”.

He proposed the council, in pursuit of good relations, respect and equality, condemns the promotion of paramilitary organisations through the sale of merchandise, the disrespect shown to communities by littering, public urination and the singing of sectarian songs by some taking part in a parade on Saturday, August 13.

He asked the council to review licensing processes to ensure merchandise promoting any organisation, group or event that may reasonably cause offence are not sold in this district associated with any parade.

He also asked the council to write to the Apprentice Boys of Derry Associated Club General Committee expressing concern on behalf of many constituents and seek a deputation from relevant ABOD officers.

Finally, the council was asked to ascertain from relevant authorities the number of complaints made by the public in relation to all annually recurring parades in the last five years, the action taken and bring forward a report to determine a response.

Sinn Fein said the sale of the flags in question was “unacceptable” and done to “deliberately cause offence”.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said the flags were sold to “mock the murders of people on the streets of Derry”.

UUP councillor Darren Guy alluded to double standards, saying there appears to be no issue with the sale of items glorifying “republican paramilitary murderers” in William Street.

He said there is no excuse for public urination and in the past he has directed people to toilets and said nobody should be urinating against someone’s door.

“The same issues arise at all large events such as Halloween, St Patrick’s Day or even every weekend when alcohol is consumed,” he said.

Mr Guy said his party will not be supporting the motion as it’s “sectarian in nature” and focuses on one community while choosing to ignore other major events.

“The system for parades in Derry works and should be left alone,” he concluded.

People Before Profit councillor Maeve O’Neill said there is no place for the Parachute Regiment flag in Derry as solders “killed people here, in Ballymurphy and the Shankill”.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said the motion is “dangerous” and “can and will be used by people to attack republicans — it could open up a can of worms”.

DUP councillor Keith Kerrigan took issue with the motion and pointed to the link between alcohol and urination and littering at any major event.

He believed it was a “real good atmosphere” and felt the motion was a dig at the Apprentice Boys and the party would not be supporting it.

Mr Doyle described the comments about republican memorabilia for sale in shops as “a nonsense” as they are not covered by the licensing legislation cited at stalls.

People who constantly call out sectarianism aren’t prepared to do anything when an opportunity arises, he said.

The motion was passed with 24 in favour, three against. Two independent republican councillors Gary Donnelly and Paul Gallagher abstained.

ABOD has been contacted for a response.