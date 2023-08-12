Apprentice Boys complete annual commemoration march in Londonderry

More than 10,000 people took part in the parade on Saturday.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry and bands parade in the city (PressEye)

Standard Bearers led the General Committee of the Apprentice Boys to the Cenotaph. Picture: Martin McKeown.

The annual Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade has taken place in the city.

Thousands of spectators lined the city streets for one of the biggest events in the parading calendar.

About 10,000 Apprentice Boys and more than 140 bands were taking part, marching through the old walled city and across the River Foyle to the Waterside area.

The annual parade marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in 1689 and there was a dry start as hundreds of marchers walked on the city's historic walls.

The ancient ramparts on the walls, where tourists still pose for photographs next to cannons that actually fired in the 1688-89 siege, are revered by members of the Apprentice Boys.

The walls remained unbreached during 105 days of siege warfare – the longest in military history in Britain or Ireland.

The main parade followed a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial and a service in St Columb's Cathedral and a costumed pageant recreating the 17th century battle for the city.

Among those on the march were DUP politicians Gregory Campbell, Jim Shannon and Edwin Poots.

Apprentice Boys governor Graeme Stenhouse said members and bands were coming to the city to "enjoy the day".

"It is a celebration but at the same time you have to remember why we are here, what we are commemorating," he told the BBC.

"The message that goes out is conduct yourself in a proper manner, to never disgrace our history or culture or identity."