The Apprentice Boys of Derry and bands parade in the city (PressEye)

The Apprentice Boys of Derry and bands parade in the city (PressEye)

The Apprentice Boys of Derry and bands parade in the city (PressEye)

The Apprentice Boys of Derry and bands parade in the city (PressEye)

Standard Bearers led the General Committee of the Apprentice Boys to the Cenotaph. Picture: Martin McKeown.

The annual Apprentice Boys of Derry Parade is under way.

Standard Bearers led the General Committee of the Apprentice Boys to the Cenotaph. Picture: Martin McKeown.

Thousands of spectators are lining the city streets for one of the biggest events in the parading calendar.

About 10,000 Apprentice Boys and more than 140 bands are taking part.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry and bands parade in the city (PressEye)

The parade marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in 1689.