April Fool’s 2022: Northern Ireland’s top pranks from baked bean Boojum burritos to Mr Tayto’s tailor

In Northern Ireland the time for being a fool is over… or at least that is officially the case from noon today.

With the brief annual window of April Fool’s Day shut for another year, the Belfast Telegraph can now hold to account some of the pranksters attempting to catch out the unsuspecting public.

First off, was anyone really convinced by the Belfast baked bean burrito swindle?

The Boojum chain were to blame for this gastronomic atrocity, having told customers that baked beans would be the only choice of filling available from now on.

Such a change is obviously unthinkable, unless of course a new Belfast baked bean breakfast burrito is in development.

Another food based prank came from Tayto, promising the launch of a new red suit in the style of their beloved mascot.

The Belfast tailor Chris Suitor conspired with the snack giants, posing for pictures as he measured out the red fabric in his shop.

In a statement, Mr Suitor commented: “We want to keep the look and feel of Mr Tayto’s jacket and trousers but make them fit real people.

“Red suits are very much in vogue with men and women at the moment and we’re confident there will be a huge appetite for this new line amongst fashion lovers.”

Elly Hunter, marketing director of Tayto, added the time was right for the company to move into the world of “high fashion”.

Elsewhere, the Slugger O’Toole website carried a feature on a new incentive scheme to encourage cross community dating.

Offering £50 for a first date, £500 for an engagement and £1,000 for a wedding, the ‘Ride the other Side’ campaign was supposedly the brainchild of the Community Relations Fund.

The article quotes organiser ‘Lira Lopof’ who spoke of partnering with computer scientists from Queen’s University Belfast to guard against fraud, using artificial intelligence to detect the true religious background of candidates.

“For example, if you had a Julie from Ballyhackamore who could make traybakes and keeps her toaster in a cupboard we would be 100% certain that they were from a Protestant background,” she is quoted as saying.

“Likewise, if you had a Kevin from Ardoyne who knew how many players were on a GAA team, had been to Bundoran and was off Crunchies for Lent then we would be 100% certain that they were from a Catholic background.”

An animal themed April Fool came from the Friends of Rescue organisation, who shared photos of a bulldog’s new braces.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sharing the story of Baxter the British bulldog, they called for help to fit him a new set of braces after he was mocked for his underbite.

“We are appealing for Baxter our British bulldog first and foremost to get him his very one set of braces to help straighten his wee teefs,” the message read.

“Best of luck wee man, we can’t wait to see your transformation pictures”.