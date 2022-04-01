April Fool’s! Baked beans in a burrito? Boojum is having a laugh​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Popular Mexican burrito chain Boojum caught many of their customers by surprise on Friday morning after jokingly claiming baked beans would be the sole bean option for the foreseeable future.

The April Fool’s Day prank had some people believing that from today, all of its stores across the country will now have baked beans added to its menu due to a black bean and pinto bean shortage.

Not many people were too keen on the idea of baked beans in their burrito.

Boojum notified its followers via social media that the switch would only be temporary “due to unforeseen supply chain difficulties”.

There were a couple of April Fool’s clues that Belfast Telegraph readers may have spotted.

The writer of the article ‘Olof Ripla’ and “long-time Boojum addict” Rolf Apoli, who was quoted in the story, are both, of course, anagrams of April Fool.

The majority of Belfast Telegraph social media followers were quick to point out the April Fool’s but others shared their disgust at the possibility of baked beans on their favourite burrito.

Setting up the baked beans prank, Robert Powell, operations manager at Boojum said: “People may be apprehensive to try the baked beans at first but believe me, you will be blown away!

“Our entire team have tried the baked beans in their burritos and bowls and we honestly don’t know why we didn’t introduce this option sooner.

“Many of our customers already mistake pinto beans or baked beans so it was a no brainer to introduce this saucy option to the mix!

“We know this is a risk but after getting a unanimous thumbs up from the team during the testing phase, we are confident our customers will absolutely love this new menu item.”

Thankfully, Boojum regulars can sleep easy knowing black beans and pinto beans are on the menu.