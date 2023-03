Pandemic is testing our patience, our resilience, our reserves of energy, says Primate of All Ireland

Archbishop Eamon Martin says he became exhausted by a life ‘just full of gloom and Zoom’. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

If ever an image encapsulated the role of faith during the pandemic it is this: Archbishop Eamon Martin — leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland — walking through the deserted streets of Co Armagh blessing houses as residents fell to their knees in prayer.