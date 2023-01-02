Archbishop Eamon Martin laments ‘unhealed’ trauma and hurt of victims of the Troubles

The “trauma and hurt” suffered by victims of the Troubles remains “substantially unhealed” 25 years after the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement, according to the leader of Ireland’s Catholics.

Archbishop Eamon Martin’s homily for Mass to celebrate World Day of Peace 2023 yesterday lamented the lack of progress in dealing with the legacy of the past.

"The Agreement was an immense historic achievement which involved openness, sacrifice and risk taking. It provided an opportunity for a new beginning after such an awful period of death, injury, family trauma, devastation of property and livelihoods,” he said.

"Sadly, 25 years on, the trauma and hurt of those horrific years remain substantially unhealed. Wounds within, and between, our communities remain open — wounds of body, mind, spirit and heart — and the legacy of suffering continues to fuel mistrust.”

He noted how in their joint New Year message, the main church leaders in Ireland had expressed “our great concern for the state of the fragile peace on this island. We are more aware than ever that the work of peace is unfinished”.

The all-Ireland Primate said: “A quarter of a century later, we could honestly ask ourselves: have we done enough to secure the precious gift of peace, to dismantle the barriers which divide us, while strengthening the links and opportunities for love and mutual understanding?

"Are we sufficiently caring for the life and dignity of every person here, recognising their needs, their rights and freedoms? Are we open to establishing the full truth of our past, so as to enable justice and true remorse, and in that way facilitate forgiveness and healing?”

Archbishop Martin urged people to approach the anniversary of the Agreement “positively”, adding: that “peacemaking and reconciliation involves sacrifice”.

“We owe it to the architects of the past, who built the Agreement by taking risks, to redouble our efforts for peace and reconciliation this year in the name of the common good.”