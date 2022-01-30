Archbishop Eamon Martin recalls Bloody Sunday amid plea for ‘meaningful reconciliation’ during commemoration

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has spoken of his memories 50-years-ago on Bloody Sunday as he called for the building of “meaningful reconciliation”.

Archbishop Eamon Martin was speaking on Sunday during Mass in Saint Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry.

His homily comes as events take place across the city to mark the deaths of 13 people shot dead when soldiers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators on 30 January, 1972.

The 2010 Saville Inquiry later found none of those who died on that day were posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting.

Mr Martin referenced the “awful calumny” that followed the events of Bloody Sunday, and recalled his thoughts as a ten-year-old at the time.

“I remember we were asked to bring to school our family’s copies of the Derry Journal so that the truth could be sent out and shared around the world,” he told those gathered.

“The pain of loss suffered by the Bloody Sunday families continued to be sharpened for many more years by blind eyes, deaf ears and the deliberate concealment of the truth.

“The horror inflicted on Derry on that day has thankfully been challenged and exposed. We are grateful for the dignity, determination and example of the families, friends and neighbours of those whose lives were so cruelly taken on 30 January 1972, just a short walk from this Cathedral.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin laid a wreath at the ceremony in the city marking the anniversary, while last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons Bloody Sunday marks a “tragic day in our history” and called for a “shared, peaceful and prosperous” Northern Ireland.

In his homily, the Catholic Primate acknowledged building reconciliation is “complicated and delicate”.

“As a society we have to find ways to open ourselves to the hidden truths about our past so that proper healing can happen,” he added.

“We have begun to explore and build a shared vision for our future on this island. But if we are to unite hearts and minds and nourish a genuine hope for lasting peace and reconciliation in Ireland, then we have to work together on healing the legacy of our shared past, because peace can only flourish in the light of knowledge, truth and justice.”