Archbishop Eamon Martin says he was ‘very torn’ over feelings after death of Martin McGuinness

Archbishop Eamon Martin has spoken about experiences of the priesthood during the Troubles and how he was “very torn” over what to say after Martin McGuinness died.

In an in-depth interview with The Irish Times, he said priests were caught in the middle of the conflict.

On October 28, 1969, while Bishop of Derry Edward Daly was attending the Birmingham Six trial in the UK, two IRA men – Eddie McSheffrey (29) and Paddy Deery (31) – were killed by their own car bomb.

Bishop Daly had banned all republican funerals after shots were fired over a coffin in the grounds of Long Tower Church that spring, but the IRA insisted the funerals of the two men would take place in St Eugene’s Cathedral.

Just two months in St Eugene’s by then, Archbishop Martin remembers how talks between Bishop Daly and Mr McGuinness “went down to the wire”, with the bishop agreeing that the coffins would be allowed into the church, under protest.

Archbishop Martin was sent to say the prayers at McSheffrey’s home at his Tricolour-draped coffin with two men in paramilitary uniform standing in a guard of honour.

He told the Irish Times: “You could see out the window, police and Army keeping guard, while inside guns and everything and a guard of honour. I said the rosary, last decade in Irish.”

Later, a new stand-off occurred when the police and military insisted on flanking the coffins on the way to the graveyard, with the IRA saying no.

An agreement was reached where the police would go in front, following two priests, including Archbishop Martin, followed by the coffins and pallbearers and family and, then, the rest of the mourners.

Soon, however, the pallbearers were changed, and then again every 100 yards putting more and more distance between them and the police: “The further up the road we went, the further the police were getting behind,” he says.

Halfway up the road, scores of umbrellas were unfurled and a volley of shots were fired over the coffins, while mourners scattered in all directions under the IRA’s instruction and the RUC batoned people. Everything descended into chaos.

The coffins fell on the ground, before there was “a very quick burial”, recalled Archbishop Martin.

Afterwards, Daly and McGuinness reached a compromise, where no shots would be fired inside church grounds during IRA funerals.

Archbishop Martin was always aware of McGuinness growing up, who was “seen by all us teenagers as in charge”.

By 1987-1988, he was involved in politics, regularly attending Mass in Irish at Nazareth House said by the man who would later become archbishop.

“I believe that later in his life he became a strong practitioner of his faith,” the archbishop said.

Later, Archbishop Martin, who was president at St Columb’s College from 2000 to 2008, dealt with McGuinness as Stormont’s education minister, a role in which he was well thought of by a lot of people.

The archbishop remembers “being very torn” when McGuinness died: “I wanted to say something but I remember being quite torn as to how to say – to pay tribute to his peacemaking – and that’s in the end what I did.

“I would say he played a leading role in bringing the IRA away from the bomb and the bullet, which has to be laudable. I found it very, very difficult to praise anything done during his years in active service, if you want to use that term.”