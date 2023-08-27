Archbishop of New York hosts special celebratory mass in Armagh

The Archbishop of New York has hosted a special celebratory mass in Armagh.

Father Timothy Dolan hosted the mass to mark the 150th anniversary of St Patrick's Cathedral.

During the mass Fr Dolan spoke about the great connection his church in New York shares with the church in Armagh, saying that St Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint, is an important saint to the people of New York.

During his visit to Armagh, Fr Dolan praised the strength of the Catholic Church in Ireland.

“As Catholics we are part of something beyond this, beyond this in space, beyond this in time, Satan is yet to get the telegram that Jesus Christ is with us on all days, even at the end of the world,” he said.

The mass was attended by numerous public figures from organisations across the island of Ireland, including the PSNI, Order of Malta and the Knights of St Columbanus.

Fr Dolan said St Patrick’s Cathedral is an example of the great work Catholics have done in history.

“The example of a place like this makes us dig in and say ‘Let’s do it’, our ancestors did and we can,” he said.